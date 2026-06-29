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    AFN Iwakuni: Okinawa College of Distance Education and Training Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    AFN Iwakuni: Okinawa College of Distance Education and Training Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.09.2026

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of Cortez Pree, Regional Chief Instructor for Okinawa College of Distance Education and Training, promoting the CDET program on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 5, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 01:58
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92542
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111812915.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Iwakuni: Okinawa College of Distance Education and Training Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    CDET
    AFN Pacific
    college
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Okinawa College of Distance Education and Training

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