A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of Cortez Pree, Regional Chief Instructor for Okinawa College of Distance Education and Training, promoting the CDET program on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 5, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 01:58
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92542
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111812915.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Okinawa College of Distance Education and Training Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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