A radio newscast featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting the HHS commander's final flight, a public service announcement for flag conditions and the U.S. Japan alliance on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 02:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|92541
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111812913.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Inside Iwakuni Radio News, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 22, 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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