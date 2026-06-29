A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Intramural Sports sponsored event: Archery Tag Tournament 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 02:01
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92540
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111812897.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Archery Tag Tournament, Japan 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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