The LOWDOWN - 30 June 2026 - Stealth Bombers and Faked Battlefield Victories

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92531" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The end of June 2026 is defined by escalating global instability across the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and Eastern Europe, characterized by significant military technological disclosures and a hardening of authoritarian stances. In the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. Air Force revealed a potent new maritime threat by successfully integrating stealthy LRASMs onto B-2 bombers, while China and Russia conducted a massive joint bomber patrol over the Sea of Japan, intercepted by U.S. and Japanese aircraft. Simultaneously, Beijing officially "broke cover" on its J-36 sixth-generation stealth fighter and demonstrated hypersonic DF-17 missiles as it expanded its "near-shore" law enforcement activity to the waters east of Taiwan to erode Taiwanese sovereignty. In the Middle East, Iran has launched direct drone and missile strikes against U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait and commercial tankers near the Strait of Hormuz to assert control over the waterway, even as indirect technical talks continue in Doha regarding frozen assets. This maritime escalation occurs alongside a fragile Israel-Lebanon-U.S. trilateral framework aimed at disarming Hezbollah, a move the group is actively resisting through threats of renewed civil war. Concurrently, Vladimir Putin is working to project a facade of Russian stability and inevitable victory, dismissing the tactical impact of Ukraine’s intensified Flamingo cruise missile campaign against Russian oil and missile production facilities. This narrative is further supported by a systematic resettlement strategy designed to forcibly "Russify" occupied Ukrainian territory.