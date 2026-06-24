The LOWDOWN - 26 June 2026 Special Edition - Ballistic Missiles, Cruise Missiles, and One-Way Attack Unmanned Aerial Systems

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This educational episode provides a plain-language overview of the three major categories of modern aerial threats: ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and one-way attack unmanned aerial systems (OWA-UAS). While all three are designed to deliver destructive payloads, they differ significantly in how they move through the air, how they are detected, and the specific challenges they pose to defenders.

1. Ballistic Missiles: The Speed Problem

A ballistic missile is essentially a rocket-powered projectile that follows a high, arcing flight path shaped by gravity and momentum.

How they fly: They operate in three distinct phases: Boost Phase (rocket engines fire to gain speed and altitude), Midcourse Phase (the longest phase, where the missile coasts through space or the upper atmosphere), and the Terminal Phase (the warhead reenters the atmosphere and descends at extreme speeds).

The Challenge: The primary defensive challenge is time. Because these missiles travel at hypersonic speeds—often measured in thousands of miles per hour—defenders may have only minutes to detect, track, and attempt an intercept.

Range Categories: They are categorized by distance, ranging from Short-Range (SRBM) (under 1,000 km) to Intercontinental (ICBM) (over 5,500 km), which can strike across continents.

2. Land Attack Cruise Missiles: The Detection Problem

Cruise missiles are guided, unmanned, aircraft-like weapons that remain within the Earth’s atmosphere throughout their flight.

How they fly: They are typically powered by jet engines and use wings for lift, allowing them to fly like small pilotless airplanes. Unlike ballistic missiles, they can change direction and follow complex routes to avoid known air defenses.

The Challenge: The primary challenge is detection. Cruise missiles are designed to fly at extremely low altitudes—sometimes just meters above the ground—to "hug" the terrain and stay below radar coverage.

Accuracy: They are highly accurate, using a suite of navigation tools like GPS, Inertial Navigation (INS), and Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM) to hit specific targets, such as buildings or individual aircraft shelters.

3. One-Way Attack UAS: The Mass and Cost Problem

Often called "kamikaze" or "suicide" drones, OWA-UAS are disposable unmanned aircraft designed to detonate upon impacting their target.

How they fly: They are typically much slower and smaller than missiles, often powered by simple piston or rotary engines.

The Challenge: Their danger lies in mass and cost. Because they are relatively cheap to produce (sometimes between $20,000 and $50,000), they can be launched in large swarms to saturate and overwhelm expensive defense systems.

Impact: Even with small payloads, they can cause significant mission disruption by damaging exposed aircraft, fuel systems, and communications antennas.

The "Mixed Raid" Reality

Modern adversaries increasingly use mixed raids, combining all three threat types into a single synchronized attack. This forces defenders to manage overlapping timelines: fast ballistic missiles compress reaction time, low-flying cruise missiles delay detection, and massed waves of drones exhaust interceptor inventories. Because no single defense is perfect, protecting a mission requires an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) strategy that uses layers of sensors and weapons alongside passive protection measures like dispersal and hardening