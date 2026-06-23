The LOWDOWN - 25 June 2026 - How Cheap Drones Paralyze Global Defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92453" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The global security landscape is being fundamentally reshaped by the proliferation of low-cost drone technology, which has allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory—causing significant economic strain and fuel shortages—while simultaneously exposing the vulnerability of U.S. domestic infrastructure to similar asymmetric aerial attacks. In the Middle East, Iran is utilizing its strategic leverage over the Strait of Hormuz to challenge international maritime routes and negotiate a post-war regional architecture designed to minimize U.S. influence, even as fragile negotiations continue regarding the deployment of Lebanese forces to backfill Israeli positions in southern Lebanon. Concurrently, China is intensifying its preparations for a potential Pacific war by conducting repeatable missile tests against desert-based mockups of U.S. aircraft carriers and destroyers to refine its "kill chain" and anti-access capabilities. Within occupied Ukraine, Russia is responding to battlefield stagnation and domestic shortages by systematically militarizing and indoctrinating the local population, particularly youth, while forcing these regions into financial and bureaucratic dependency on the Russian state. These converging developments demonstrate how adversaries are increasingly using asymmetric technology and strategic bottlenecks to challenge established international norms and global maritime security.