The LOWDOWN - 24 June 2026 - Radioactive Missiles and the Kremlin's Elite Rifts

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Current reporting highlights persistent Russian military and political escalation, characterized by Vladimir Putin’s reiteration of maximalist war aims demanding complete Ukrainian capitulation and the construction of unprecedented protective shelters for strategic bombers at Engels Air Base to mitigate intensifying Ukrainian drone strikes. While the Kremlin faces growing elite divisions regarding the war's deadlocked status and domestic fuel shortages exacerbated by Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure, it continues to pursue hazardous technology like the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, which experts conclude utilizes a "dirty" direct-cycle engine that spews radioactive material in its wake. Simultaneously, Iran is seeking strategic leverage by attempting to establish a joint mechanism with Oman to regulate transit and potentially impose illegal "service fees" in the Strait of Hormuz, while leveraging its on-the-ground presence in Lebanon to influence a newly established deconfliction cell. This broader geopolitical alignment is further evidenced by deepening Sino-Russian naval cooperation, including a Chinese flotilla’s arrival in Vladivostok for joint training and increased joint patrols near U.S. and allied territories in the Pacific.