The LOWDOWN - 23 June 2026 - How Asymmetric Strategies Rewrite Global Power

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In the Middle East, Iran is leveraging a fragile memorandum of understanding with the United States to secure oil export waivers and demand an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, all while deploying covert militia cells to target Gulf states with plausible deniability. Concurrently, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is formalizing maritime air and missile defense strategies to ensure it can "withstand the first strike and deliver the first blow," while escalating pressure on the Philippines and normalizing its military presence east of Taiwan. North Korea is aggressively expanding its shipbuilding infrastructure to develop a "green-water navy" and nuclear-capable surface fleet, further fueled by sanctions-evading cyber operations and media cooperation with Russia. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s systematic long-range strike campaign against Russian oil refineries and logistics hubs is causing widespread fuel shortages and forcing Russia to redeploy critical air defense assets from the frontline to protect Moscow. These developments collectively underscore a shift toward "intelligentization" and systemic warfare, where the integration of advanced technologies like AI and deep-strike capabilities is redefining operational centers of gravity and challenging the stability of traditional global powers.