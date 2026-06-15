The DINFOS Way – Ep. 42: Teaching Tomorrow’s Public Affairs Leaders in Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92393" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of “The DINFOS Way,” host Jack Rous sits down with instructor Shelby Kay-Fantozzi to explore how the Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course prepares military communicators for the next level of responsibility. Shelby, a former Air Force public affairs professional and award-winning DINFOS instructor, shares how she builds confident, critical-thinking PA leaders in the classroom. From sharpening media literacy and messaging skills to coaching students through real-world scenarios, she breaks down what makes IPASC unique in the DOW training pipeline and what students can expect when they walk through the door.