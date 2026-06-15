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    The DINFOS Way – Ep. 42: Teaching Tomorrow’s Public Affairs Leaders in Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course

    The DINFOS Way – Ep. 42: Teaching Tomorrow’s Public Affairs Leaders in Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course

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    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Audio by Lorne Neff, John Rous and Paul Watts

    Defense Information School

    In this episode of “The DINFOS Way,” host Jack Rous sits down with instructor Shelby Kay-Fantozzi to explore how the Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course prepares military communicators for the next level of responsibility. Shelby, a former Air Force public affairs professional and award-winning DINFOS instructor, shares how she builds confident, critical-thinking PA leaders in the classroom. From sharpening media literacy and messaging skills to coaching students through real-world scenarios, she breaks down what makes IPASC unique in the DOW training pipeline and what students can expect when they walk through the door.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:27
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92393
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111786116.mp3
    Length: 00:40:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    DINFOS
    Public Affair
    IPASC

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