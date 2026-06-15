The DINFOS Way – Ep. 42: Teaching Tomorrow’s Public Affairs Leaders in Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course

In this episode of “The DINFOS Way,” host Jack Rous sits down with instructor Shelby Kay-Fantozzi to explore how the Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course prepares military communicators for the next level of responsibility. Shelby, a former Air Force public affairs professional and award-winning DINFOS instructor, shares how she builds confident, critical-thinking PA leaders in the classroom. From sharpening media literacy and messaging skills to coaching students through real-world scenarios, she breaks down what makes IPASC unique in the DOW training pipeline and what students can expect when they walk through the door.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 15:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92393
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111786116.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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