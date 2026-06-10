AFN Iwakuni: We The Kings Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, MCCS sponsored event: Red White and Boom with a live performance from We The Kings. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)