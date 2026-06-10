Family Guidons - Ep 11 Her Service, Her story

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In this episode of Family Guidons, we sit down with Brigadier General Linda Riedel to discuss her experiences serving as a woman in the military and the challenges and triumphs that shaped her career. Brig. Gen. Riedel shares insights from her journey through leadership, breaking barriers and balancing the demands of military service while paving the way for future generations of women in uniform. Throughout the conversation, she reflects on the importance of resilience, mentorship and the evolving role of women within the armed forces. Tune in for an inspiring discussion about leadership, perseverance and the lasting impact women continue to make across the military community.





00:00:00 - Intro

00:02:07 - Episode Topic: Women in Military Service

00:03:23 - Guest Introduction: Brigadier General Linda Riedel

00:05:06 - Gen. Riedel’s Military Background and Inspiration

00:07:46 - Defining Moments in Leadership

00:09:40 - Understanding Leadership in the Military

00:11:16 - Handling Deployments as a Female Service Member

00:17:03 - Supporting and Mentoring Female Service Members

00:19:57 - Overcoming Self-Doubt and Imposter Syndrome

00:23:03 - Advice for Continuing or Retiring from Military Service

00:26:38 - Memorable Stories and Determination

00:30:11 - Advice for Young Women Considering Military Service

00:32:38 - Letters from Female Service Members

00:36:03 - Closing Remarks and Call for Stories



Links:

Email: familyguidons@gmail.com



History of women veterans:

https://www.uso.org/stories/3005-over-200-years-of-service-the-history-of-women-in-the-us-military



https://veteranlife.com/lifestyle/women-veterans-day



Center for women veterans

https://www.va.gov/womenvet/resources/index.asp



Womens veteran program manager

https://www.womenshealth.va.gov/WOMENSHEALTH/wvpm-locator.asp



Women’s veteran alliance

https://www.womenveteransalliance.com/



Woven women’s veterans network

https://www.wovenwomenvets.org/about/



VA, suicide hotline

https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/



Foundation for women warriors

https://foundationforwomenwarriors.org/programs/



Operation we are here

https://www.operationwearehere.com/femaleveterans.html



White ribbon VA

https://www.va.gov/health/harassment-free/



Resources for post military life for women veterans

https://www.womenveteransalliance.com/



https://womenveteransinteractive.org/



South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/

Youtube / scnationalguard

Facebook / scguard

Instagram / official_scguard

Twitter / scnationalguard

Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/

DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG