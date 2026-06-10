Family Guidons - Ep 11 Her Service, Her story

In this episode of Family Guidons, we sit down with Brigadier General Linda Riedel to discuss her experiences serving as a woman in the military and the challenges and triumphs that shaped her career. Brig. Gen. Riedel shares insights from her journey through leadership, breaking barriers and balancing the demands of military service while paving the way for future generations of women in uniform. Throughout the conversation, she reflects on the importance of resilience, mentorship and the evolving role of women within the armed forces. Tune in for an inspiring discussion about leadership, perseverance and the lasting impact women continue to make across the military community.
00:00:00 - Intro
00:02:07 - Episode Topic: Women in Military Service
00:03:23 - Guest Introduction: Brigadier General Linda Riedel
00:05:06 - Gen. Riedel’s Military Background and Inspiration
00:07:46 - Defining Moments in Leadership
00:09:40 - Understanding Leadership in the Military
00:11:16 - Handling Deployments as a Female Service Member
00:17:03 - Supporting and Mentoring Female Service Members
00:19:57 - Overcoming Self-Doubt and Imposter Syndrome
00:23:03 - Advice for Continuing or Retiring from Military Service
00:26:38 - Memorable Stories and Determination
00:30:11 - Advice for Young Women Considering Military Service
00:32:38 - Letters from Female Service Members
00:36:03 - Closing Remarks and Call for Stories
Links:
Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
History of women veterans:
https://www.uso.org/stories/3005-over-200-years-of-service-the-history-of-women-in-the-us-military
https://veteranlife.com/lifestyle/women-veterans-day
Center for women veterans
https://www.va.gov/womenvet/resources/index.asp
Womens veteran program manager
https://www.womenshealth.va.gov/WOMENSHEALTH/wvpm-locator.asp
Women’s veteran alliance
https://www.womenveteransalliance.com/
Woven women’s veterans network
https://www.wovenwomenvets.org/about/
VA, suicide hotline
https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
Foundation for women warriors
https://foundationforwomenwarriors.org/programs/
Operation we are here
https://www.operationwearehere.com/femaleveterans.html
White ribbon VA
https://www.va.gov/health/harassment-free/
Resources for post military life for women veterans
https://www.womenveteransalliance.com/
https://womenveteransinteractive.org/
South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
Youtube / scnationalguard
Facebook / scguard
Instagram / official_scguard
Twitter / scnationalguard
Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 16:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92274
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111773745.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:25
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Family Guidons - Ep 11 Her Service, Her story, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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