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    Family Guidons - Ep 11 Her Service, Her story

    Family Guidons - Ep 11 Her Service, Her story

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    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    In this episode of Family Guidons, we sit down with Brigadier General Linda Riedel to discuss her experiences serving as a woman in the military and the challenges and triumphs that shaped her career. Brig. Gen. Riedel shares insights from her journey through leadership, breaking barriers and balancing the demands of military service while paving the way for future generations of women in uniform. Throughout the conversation, she reflects on the importance of resilience, mentorship and the evolving role of women within the armed forces. Tune in for an inspiring discussion about leadership, perseverance and the lasting impact women continue to make across the military community.


    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:02:07 - Episode Topic: Women in Military Service
    00:03:23 - Guest Introduction: Brigadier General Linda Riedel
    00:05:06 - Gen. Riedel’s Military Background and Inspiration
    00:07:46 - Defining Moments in Leadership
    00:09:40 - Understanding Leadership in the Military
    00:11:16 - Handling Deployments as a Female Service Member
    00:17:03 - Supporting and Mentoring Female Service Members
    00:19:57 - Overcoming Self-Doubt and Imposter Syndrome
    00:23:03 - Advice for Continuing or Retiring from Military Service
    00:26:38 - Memorable Stories and Determination
    00:30:11 - Advice for Young Women Considering Military Service
    00:32:38 - Letters from Female Service Members
    00:36:03 - Closing Remarks and Call for Stories

    Links:
    Email: familyguidons@gmail.com

    History of women veterans:
    https://www.uso.org/stories/3005-over-200-years-of-service-the-history-of-women-in-the-us-military

    https://veteranlife.com/lifestyle/women-veterans-day

    Center for women veterans
    https://www.va.gov/womenvet/resources/index.asp

    Womens veteran program manager
    https://www.womenshealth.va.gov/WOMENSHEALTH/wvpm-locator.asp

    Women’s veteran alliance
    https://www.womenveteransalliance.com/

    Woven women’s veterans network
    https://www.wovenwomenvets.org/about/

    VA, suicide hotline
    https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

    Foundation for women warriors
    https://foundationforwomenwarriors.org/programs/

    Operation we are here
    https://www.operationwearehere.com/femaleveterans.html

    White ribbon VA
    https://www.va.gov/health/harassment-free/

    Resources for post military life for women veterans
    https://www.womenveteransalliance.com/

    https://womenveteransinteractive.org/

    South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
    Youtube / scnationalguard
    Facebook / scguard
    Instagram / official_scguard
    Twitter / scnationalguard
    Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
    DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 16:34
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92274
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111773745.mp3
    Length: 00:37:25
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Guidons - Ep 11 Her Service, Her story, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SCNG
    Military Podcast
    South Carolina National Guard
    Family Guidons Podcast

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