The Trident Room Podcast-Episode 81-Igniting a Passion for Learning with Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, Part 2

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In Part II of this two-part episode of the Trident Room podcast, host LT Tony Castillo continues his conversation with Rear Admiral Mattis. Building on themes from Part I, the discussion explores literature, leadership, cognitive bias, artificial intelligence, and technological transformation across history. Rear Admiral Mattis reflects on the influence of mentors and literature, shares lessons from authors like Malcolm Gladwell, and discusses how expertise, intuition, and disciplined thinking shape leadership and decision-making. The conversation concludes with a broader examination of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and parallels between today’s digital transformation and historical technological revolutions such as the Renaissance.