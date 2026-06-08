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    The Trident Room Podcast-Episode 81-Igniting a Passion for Learning with Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, Part 2

    The Trident Room Podcast-Episode 81-Igniting a Passion for Learning with Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, Part 2

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    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In Part II of this two-part episode of the Trident Room podcast, host LT Tony Castillo continues his conversation with Rear Admiral Mattis. Building on themes from Part I, the discussion explores literature, leadership, cognitive bias, artificial intelligence, and technological transformation across history. Rear Admiral Mattis reflects on the influence of mentors and literature, shares lessons from authors like Malcolm Gladwell, and discusses how expertise, intuition, and disciplined thinking shape leadership and decision-making. The conversation concludes with a broader examination of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and parallels between today’s digital transformation and historical technological revolutions such as the Renaissance.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 15:06
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92196
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111760995.mp3
    Length: 00:27:09
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Autonomous Systems
    Task Force 66
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    NAVEUR NAVAF
    Michael S. Mattis

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