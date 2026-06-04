2026/06/04 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/92182" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Runoff continues to be below average in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa. Below-normal precipitation, dry soil conditions in the western portions of the basin, and an overall lack of mountain snowpack resulted in a May runoff of 1.6 million acre-feet (MAF), 46% of average. “The dry weather conditions persisted across the upper basin during May,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “The absence of snow in the plains and limited precipitation has caused the soils to dry out leading to abnormally dry or drought conditions in 80% of the basin.