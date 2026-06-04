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    2026/06/04 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

    2026/06/04 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

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    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Runoff continues to be below average in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa. Below-normal precipitation, dry soil conditions in the western portions of the basin, and an overall lack of mountain snowpack resulted in a May runoff of 1.6 million acre-feet (MAF), 46% of average. “The dry weather conditions persisted across the upper basin during May,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “The absence of snow in the plains and limited precipitation has caused the soils to dry out leading to abnormally dry or drought conditions in 80% of the basin.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 11:59
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 92182
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111757224.mp3
    Length: 00:42:55
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Drought
    Missouri River
    Runoff
    Monthly Update
    Reservoir Storage

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