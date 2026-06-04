Runoff continues to be below average in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa. Below-normal precipitation, dry soil conditions in the western portions of the basin, and an overall lack of mountain snowpack resulted in a May runoff of 1.6 million acre-feet (MAF), 46% of average. “The dry weather conditions persisted across the upper basin during May,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “The absence of snow in the plains and limited precipitation has caused the soils to dry out leading to abnormally dry or drought conditions in 80% of the basin.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 11:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Audio ID:
|92182
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111757224.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:55
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
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|0
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This work, 2026/06/04 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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