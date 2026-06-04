AFN Iwakuni: High Noon Newscast - USMC 101 Critical Days of Summer

A radio "High Noon" newscast featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting the U.S. Marine Corps 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 4, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 19:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92112
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111746887.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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