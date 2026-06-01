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    The LOWDOWN - 19 May 2026 - Chokepoint Coercion, A2AD Expansion, and Asymmetric Proliferation

    The LOWDOWN - 19 May 2026 - Chokepoint Coercion, A2AD Expansion, and Asymmetric Proliferation

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    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Audio by Capt. Joshua Pattern 

    187th Fighter Wing

    Chokepoint Coercion, A2AD Expansion, and Asymmetric Proliferation

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 10:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 92106
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111744912.mp3
    Length: 00:19:29
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The LOWDOWN - 19 May 2026 - Chokepoint Coercion, A2AD Expansion, and Asymmetric Proliferation, by Capt. Joshua Pattern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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