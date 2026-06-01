Family Guidons - Ep. 10

Storm-Proof Spouses
In this episode of Family Guidons, we discuss essential preparations for storm season, particularly from the perspective of military spouses. As storms can occur regardless of duty schedules, the conversation focuses on the unique challenges faced when partners are deployed or away during these critical times. We share our personal experiences, insights, and practical tips to help military families stay mentally and physically prepared for storms, ensuring they can navigate these challenges with resilience and support. Tune in for valuable advice and a sense of community as we tackle the realities of military life during storm season.
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:51 - Storm Prep During Deployment
00:02:10 - The Importance of Prepping Ahead
00:02:26 - Emotional Challenges of Storm Prep
00:02:48 - National Guard Deployments and Storms
00:03:02 - Personal Storm Stories
00:03:43 - Listener Story: Hurricane Michael at Tyndall
00:06:01 - Preparing Ahead and Making Contacts
00:06:23 - Essential Items for a Storm Kit
00:09:08 - Importance of Contact Lists
00:10:36 - Creative Solutions for Power Outages
00:12:01 - Keeping Kids and Pets Entertained
00:15:17 - Organizing and Updating Important Documents
00:17:42 - Deployment Binders and Emergency Folders
00:18:47 - Using Your Community for Help
00:22:17 - Personal Story: Riding Out Hurricane Helene
00:26:14 - Mindset and Can-Do Attitude
00:27:03 - Over-Preparing vs. Under-Preparing
00:28:10 - Key Takeaways and Final Thoughts
00:29:02 - Closing Remarks and Next Episode Preview
Links:
Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
https://hurricane.sc/prepare
Scemd.org
South Carolina emergency management app
https://dph.sc.gov/public/stormhurricane-preparedness/make-your-emergency-kit
https://dph.sc.gov/public/stormhurricane-preparedness/hurricanes-floods
https://www.chaseday.com/preparing-for-weather-extreme-weather-in-south-
South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
Youtube / scnationalguard
Facebook / scguard
Instagram / official_scguard
Twitter / scnationalguard
Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 07:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92088
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111741787.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:06
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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