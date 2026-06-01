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    Family Guidons - Ep. 10

    Family Guidons - Ep. 10

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    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Storm-Proof Spouses

    In this episode of Family Guidons, we discuss essential preparations for storm season, particularly from the perspective of military spouses. As storms can occur regardless of duty schedules, the conversation focuses on the unique challenges faced when partners are deployed or away during these critical times. We share our personal experiences, insights, and practical tips to help military families stay mentally and physically prepared for storms, ensuring they can navigate these challenges with resilience and support. Tune in for valuable advice and a sense of community as we tackle the realities of military life during storm season.

    00:00:00 - Intro
    00:01:51 - Storm Prep During Deployment
    00:02:10 - The Importance of Prepping Ahead
    00:02:26 - Emotional Challenges of Storm Prep
    00:02:48 - National Guard Deployments and Storms
    00:03:02 - Personal Storm Stories
    00:03:43 - Listener Story: Hurricane Michael at Tyndall
    00:06:01 - Preparing Ahead and Making Contacts
    00:06:23 - Essential Items for a Storm Kit
    00:09:08 - Importance of Contact Lists
    00:10:36 - Creative Solutions for Power Outages
    00:12:01 - Keeping Kids and Pets Entertained
    00:15:17 - Organizing and Updating Important Documents
    00:17:42 - Deployment Binders and Emergency Folders
    00:18:47 - Using Your Community for Help
    00:22:17 - Personal Story: Riding Out Hurricane Helene
    00:26:14 - Mindset and Can-Do Attitude
    00:27:03 - Over-Preparing vs. Under-Preparing
    00:28:10 - Key Takeaways and Final Thoughts
    00:29:02 - Closing Remarks and Next Episode Preview


    Links:
    Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
    https://hurricane.sc/prepare
    Scemd.org
    South Carolina emergency management app
    https://dph.sc.gov/public/stormhurricane-preparedness/make-your-emergency-kit
    https://dph.sc.gov/public/stormhurricane-preparedness/hurricanes-floods
    https://www.chaseday.com/preparing-for-weather-extreme-weather-in-south-
    South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
    Youtube / scnationalguard
    Facebook / scguard
    Instagram / official_scguard
    Twitter / scnationalguard
    Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
    DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 07:09
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 92088
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111741787.mp3
    Length: 00:30:06
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Guidons - Ep. 10, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Military spouces
    South Carolian National Guard
    Military Podcast
    Family Guidons Podcast

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