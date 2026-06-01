Family Guidons - Ep. 10

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Storm-Proof Spouses



In this episode of Family Guidons, we discuss essential preparations for storm season, particularly from the perspective of military spouses. As storms can occur regardless of duty schedules, the conversation focuses on the unique challenges faced when partners are deployed or away during these critical times. We share our personal experiences, insights, and practical tips to help military families stay mentally and physically prepared for storms, ensuring they can navigate these challenges with resilience and support. Tune in for valuable advice and a sense of community as we tackle the realities of military life during storm season.



00:00:00 - Intro

00:01:51 - Storm Prep During Deployment

00:02:10 - The Importance of Prepping Ahead

00:02:26 - Emotional Challenges of Storm Prep

00:02:48 - National Guard Deployments and Storms

00:03:02 - Personal Storm Stories

00:03:43 - Listener Story: Hurricane Michael at Tyndall

00:06:01 - Preparing Ahead and Making Contacts

00:06:23 - Essential Items for a Storm Kit

00:09:08 - Importance of Contact Lists

00:10:36 - Creative Solutions for Power Outages

00:12:01 - Keeping Kids and Pets Entertained

00:15:17 - Organizing and Updating Important Documents

00:17:42 - Deployment Binders and Emergency Folders

00:18:47 - Using Your Community for Help

00:22:17 - Personal Story: Riding Out Hurricane Helene

00:26:14 - Mindset and Can-Do Attitude

00:27:03 - Over-Preparing vs. Under-Preparing

00:28:10 - Key Takeaways and Final Thoughts

00:29:02 - Closing Remarks and Next Episode Preview





Links:

Email: familyguidons@gmail.com

https://hurricane.sc/prepare

Scemd.org

South Carolina emergency management app

https://dph.sc.gov/public/stormhurricane-preparedness/make-your-emergency-kit

https://dph.sc.gov/public/stormhurricane-preparedness/hurricanes-floods

https://www.chaseday.com/preparing-for-weather-extreme-weather-in-south-

South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/

Youtube / scnationalguard

Facebook / scguard

Instagram / official_scguard

Twitter / scnationalguard

Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/

DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG