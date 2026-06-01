A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Marine Corps Community Services sponsored event: Red White & Boom 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 00:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92086
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111741643.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Red White & Boom, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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