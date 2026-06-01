AFN Iwakuni: Strike Zone Bowling Pin Decorating Contest, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eliza Fremont and Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Strike Zone Bowling Center sponsored event: Bowling Pin Decorating Contest 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 00:47
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92085
|Filename:
|2606/DOD_111741578.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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