Italian National Day 26 Radio Interview

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Edwards, American Forces Network Benelux Radio NCOIC, interviews Italian Air Force Col Vincenzo Tozzi, Deputy Italian National Military representative to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, on the upcoming observance of the Italian National Day during a live radio broadcast at SHAPE, Belgium, May 29, 2026. The holiday commemorates the historic 1946 referendum where the Italian people voted to abolish the monarchy and establish a democratic republic following World War II, which takes place annually on June 2nd. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Aaron Edwards)