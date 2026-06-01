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    Italian National Day 26 Radio Interview

    Italian National Day 26 Radio Interview

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    MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.28.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Edwards, American Forces Network Benelux Radio NCOIC, interviews Italian Air Force Col Vincenzo Tozzi, Deputy Italian National Military representative to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, on the upcoming observance of the Italian National Day during a live radio broadcast at SHAPE, Belgium, May 29, 2026. The holiday commemorates the historic 1946 referendum where the Italian people voted to abolish the monarchy and establish a democratic republic following World War II, which takes place annually on June 2nd. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Aaron Edwards)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 08:32
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 92078
    Filename: 2606/DOD_111739332.mp3
    Length: 00:14:36
    Location: MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian National Day 26 Radio Interview, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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