A radio newscast featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlighting the Shin Iwakuni shuttle bus service, Summer Kick off Pool Party and a public service announcement for summer safety on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 02:49
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|92013
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111732890.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: Inside Iwakuni Radio News, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2026, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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