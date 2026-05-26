In this episode of Tinker Talks, Mark Hybers sits down with Col. Cisco Harris, the Tinker Installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander. He discusses his background, priorities and future updates for Tinker Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 11:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91975
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111728015.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:57
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker Talks - Tinker Installation Commander - Col. Cisco Harris, by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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