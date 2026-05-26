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    Tinker Talks - Tinker Installation Commander - Col. Cisco Harris

    Tinker Talks - Tinker Installation Commander - Col. Cisco Harris

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    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    In this episode of Tinker Talks, Mark Hybers sits down with Col. Cisco Harris, the Tinker Installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander. He discusses his background, priorities and future updates for Tinker Air Force Base.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 11:56
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91975
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111728015.mp3
    Length: 00:42:57
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tinker Talks - Tinker Installation Commander - Col. Cisco Harris, by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Tinker Air Force Base
    72nd Air Base Wing
    Strategic Communications Wing ONE

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