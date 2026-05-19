As the Army reshapes its acquisition enterprise to move faster and remain relevant in an increasingly contested operational environment, the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) program stands as a clear example of how Capability Program Executive–Ground (CPE Ground) is accepting and managing risk rather than avoiding it. Executed under accelerated acquisition pathways and fielded while testing and refinement continue, NGSW reflects a conscious leadership decision to prioritize speed, Soldier feedback and overmatch over the traditional pursuit of perfect certainty. In doing so, CPE Ground is demonstrating a modern acquisition mindset—one that treats risk as a tool to be governed and leveraged at the portfolio level, not a condition to be eliminated—while delivering tangible capability to the squad where it matters most.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 11:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91942
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111717710.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:08
|Location:
|US
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|2
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This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Faster Decisions, Better Outcomes: NGSW as a Model For Modern Army Acquisition, by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Faster Decisions, Better Outcomes: NGSW as a Model For Modern Army Acquisition
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