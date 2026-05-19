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    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Faster Decisions, Better Outcomes: NGSW as a Model For Modern Army Acquisition

    Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Faster Decisions, Better Outcomes: NGSW as a Model For Modern Army Acquisition

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    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Audio by Holly DeCarlo-White 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    As the Army reshapes its acquisition enterprise to move faster and remain relevant in an increasingly contested operational environment, the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) program stands as a clear example of how Capability Program Executive–Ground (CPE Ground) is accepting and managing risk rather than avoiding it. Executed under accelerated acquisition pathways and fielded while testing and refinement continue, NGSW reflects a conscious leadership decision to prioritize speed, Soldier feedback and overmatch over the traditional pursuit of perfect certainty. In doing so, CPE Ground is demonstrating a modern acquisition mindset—one that treats risk as a tool to be governed and leveraged at the portfolio level, not a condition to be eliminated—while delivering tangible capability to the squad where it matters most.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 11:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91942
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111717710.mp3
    Length: 00:09:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind the Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Faster Decisions, Better Outcomes: NGSW as a Model For Modern Army Acquisition, by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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