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    The Trident Room Podcast Episode 80.5 – TRP Unfiltered #10

    The Trident Room Podcast Episode 80.5 – TRP Unfiltered #10

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    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Trident Room Podcast’s TRP Unfiltered series delivers authentic, unedited
    conversations by a round table of TRP hosts, students and guests on a submitted topic …
    In this episode, the TRP team discusses the unexpected leadership challenges that come
    with a promotion and the associated increase in responsibilities.------ In the latest episode of the Trident Room Podcast’s Unfiltered series, show hosts Elaura and Alanna sit around a table in the Trident Room Rose Garden to discuss this week's topic. The views expressed during the Trident Room Podcast are those of the hosts, and do not represent official policy of the Naval Postgraduate School, the U.S. Navy or the U.S.
    Department of Defense.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 15:56
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91919
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111715912.mp3
    Length: 00:23:20
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast Episode 80.5 – TRP Unfiltered #10, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    students
    education
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    research

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