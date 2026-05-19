The Trident Room Podcast Episode 80.5 – TRP Unfiltered #10

The Trident Room Podcast’s TRP Unfiltered series delivers authentic, unedited
conversations by a round table of TRP hosts, students and guests on a submitted topic …
In this episode, the TRP team discusses the unexpected leadership challenges that come
with a promotion and the associated increase in responsibilities.------ In the latest episode of the Trident Room Podcast’s Unfiltered series, show hosts Elaura and Alanna sit around a table in the Trident Room Rose Garden to discuss this week's topic. The views expressed during the Trident Room Podcast are those of the hosts, and do not represent official policy of the Naval Postgraduate School, the U.S. Navy or the U.S.
Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 15:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91919
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111715912.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:20
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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