The Trident Room Podcast- Episode 80-Igniting a Passion for Learning with Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91823" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In Part 1 of this two-part episode of the Trident Room Podcast, TRP host Lt. Anthony

Castillo interviews Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis. The conversation explores Rear Admiral

Mattis's diverse background, from his upbringing in Fullerton, California, to his expansive

naval career and his educational experiences at the U.S. Naval Academy and Oxford

University. The discussion delves deep into his passion for literature, highlighting how his

time at Oxford cultivated a love for Shakespeare, medieval drama, and multisensory

learning.