In Part 1 of this two-part episode of the Trident Room Podcast, TRP host Lt. Anthony
Castillo interviews Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis. The conversation explores Rear Admiral
Mattis's diverse background, from his upbringing in Fullerton, California, to his expansive
naval career and his educational experiences at the U.S. Naval Academy and Oxford
University. The discussion delves deep into his passion for literature, highlighting how his
time at Oxford cultivated a love for Shakespeare, medieval drama, and multisensory
learning.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 17:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91823
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111701432.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:54
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Trident Room Podcast- Episode 80-Igniting a Passion for Learning with Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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