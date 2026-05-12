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    The Trident Room Podcast- Episode 80-Igniting a Passion for Learning with Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, Part 1

    The Trident Room Podcast- Episode 80-Igniting a Passion for Learning with Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, Part 1

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    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In Part 1 of this two-part episode of the Trident Room Podcast, TRP host Lt. Anthony
    Castillo interviews Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis. The conversation explores Rear Admiral
    Mattis's diverse background, from his upbringing in Fullerton, California, to his expansive
    naval career and his educational experiences at the U.S. Naval Academy and Oxford
    University. The discussion delves deep into his passion for literature, highlighting how his
    time at Oxford cultivated a love for Shakespeare, medieval drama, and multisensory
    learning.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:38
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91823
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111701432.mp3
    Length: 00:25:54
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Trident Room Podcast- Episode 80-Igniting a Passion for Learning with Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Naveur/Navaf
    Task Force 66
    commander
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Director
    Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis

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