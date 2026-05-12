AFN Iwakuni: Home School Support Group, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel and Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Marine Corps Community Services sponsored event: Home School Support Group 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 21:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91805
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111696278.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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