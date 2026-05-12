A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini, Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano and Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Child and Youth Programs sponsored event: School Age Care Summer Camp 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 21:49
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91803
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111696234.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Iwakuni: School Age Care Summer Camp, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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