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    AFN Iwakuni: School Age Care Summer Camp, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

    AFN Iwakuni: School Age Care Summer Camp, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.07.2026

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini, Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano and Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Child and Youth Programs sponsored event: School Age Care Summer Camp 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 21:49
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91803
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111696234.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Iwakuni: School Age Care Summer Camp, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    summer camp
    AFN Iwakuni
    Child and Youth Programs
    AFN Pacific
    School Age Care
    MCAS Iwakuni

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