The updated 2026 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. April runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.5 million acre-feet, 51% of average. The 2026 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 17.1 MAF, 67% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 12:20
|Category:
|Briefings
|Audio ID:
|91790
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111690808.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:53
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026/05/07 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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