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    2026/05/07 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

    2026/05/07 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call

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    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The updated 2026 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average. April runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.5 million acre-feet, 51% of average. The 2026 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 17.1 MAF, 67% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 12:20
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 91790
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111690808.mp3
    Length: 00:37:53
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026/05/07 - Missouri River Basin Water Management Call, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Dams
    drought
    Missouri River
    Missouri River Basin Water Management
    runoff forecast

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