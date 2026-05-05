Raven Conversations - Aviators serving together since 2007, on active duty and now in the Guard

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In this episode of Raven Conversations, we sit down with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jarin Trakel and 1st Sgt. Sandy Brainard, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, Washington Army National Guard. Jarin and Sandy share their story about serving together for 17 years in the Aviation community from active duty to the Washington National Guard.