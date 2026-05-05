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    Raven Conversations - Aviators serving together since 2007, on active duty and now in the Guard

    Raven Conversations - Aviators serving together since 2007, on active duty and now in the Guard

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    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we sit down with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jarin Trakel and 1st Sgt. Sandy Brainard, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, Washington Army National Guard. Jarin and Sandy share their story about serving together for 17 years in the Aviation community from active duty to the Washington National Guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 22:42
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91772
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111689231.mp3
    Length: 00:33:38
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raven Conversations - Aviators serving together since 2007, on active duty and now in the Guard, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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