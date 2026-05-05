In this episode of Raven Conversations, we sit down with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jarin Trakel and 1st Sgt. Sandy Brainard, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, Washington Army National Guard. Jarin and Sandy share their story about serving together for 17 years in the Aviation community from active duty to the Washington National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 22:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91772
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111689231.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:38
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - Aviators serving together since 2007, on active duty and now in the Guard, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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