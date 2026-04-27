What does it really mean to represent yourself and the military online? In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous sits down with Army Capt. Angelena Garland to talk about navigating life as both a service member and a social media influencer. From understanding policy and protecting operational security to maintaining authenticity without crossing the line, Capt. Garland shares real-world insight on how to build a presence online while staying compliant and professional. If you have ever wondered what you can and cannot post, this episode breaks it down in a way every military communicator can apply.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 15:11
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91737
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111684630.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:05
|Location:
|FT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The DINFOS Way – Ep. 41 Balancing a Personal and Professional Brand in Uniform with Army Capt. Angelena Garland, by Lorne Neff and John Rous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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