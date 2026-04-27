The DINFOS Way – Ep. 41 Balancing a Personal and Professional Brand in Uniform with Army Capt. Angelena Garland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91737" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

What does it really mean to represent yourself and the military online? In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous sits down with Army Capt. Angelena Garland to talk about navigating life as both a service member and a social media influencer. From understanding policy and protecting operational security to maintaining authenticity without crossing the line, Capt. Garland shares real-world insight on how to build a presence online while staying compliant and professional. If you have ever wondered what you can and cannot post, this episode breaks it down in a way every military communicator can apply.