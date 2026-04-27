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    The DINFOS Way – Ep. 41 Balancing a Personal and Professional Brand in Uniform with Army Capt. Angelena Garland

    The DINFOS Way – Ep. 41 Balancing a Personal and Professional Brand in Uniform with Army Capt. Angelena Garland

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    FT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Audio by Lorne Neff and John Rous

    Defense Information School

    What does it really mean to represent yourself and the military online? In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous sits down with Army Capt. Angelena Garland to talk about navigating life as both a service member and a social media influencer. From understanding policy and protecting operational security to maintaining authenticity without crossing the line, Capt. Garland shares real-world insight on how to build a presence online while staying compliant and professional. If you have ever wondered what you can and cannot post, this episode breaks it down in a way every military communicator can apply.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 15:11
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91737
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111684630.mp3
    Length: 00:48:05
    Location: FT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The DINFOS Way – Ep. 41 Balancing a Personal and Professional Brand in Uniform with Army Capt. Angelena Garland, by Lorne Neff and John Rous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    social media
    DINFOS
    influencer
    social media best practices
    Social Media Engagement

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