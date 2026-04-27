Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - From The AAE: Transforming Army Acquisition Through The PIT

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As the Army Acquisition Executive (AAE), I view the PIT as a proving ground for how the Army can rapidly inject promising technology into the hands of our warfighters, iterate with vendors and scale across the Army through our six Portfolio Acquisition Executives.