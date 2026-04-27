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    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - From The AAE: Transforming Army Acquisition Through The PIT

    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - From The AAE: Transforming Army Acquisition Through The PIT

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    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Audio by Rebecca Wright 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    As the Army Acquisition Executive (AAE), I view the PIT as a proving ground for how the Army can rapidly inject promising technology into the hands of our warfighters, iterate with vendors and scale across the Army through our six Portfolio Acquisition Executives.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 11:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91692
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111670697.mp3
    Length: 00:09:37
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - From The AAE: Transforming Army Acquisition Through The PIT, by Rebecca Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)

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