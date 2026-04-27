As the Army Acquisition Executive (AAE), I view the PIT as a proving ground for how the Army can rapidly inject promising technology into the hands of our warfighters, iterate with vendors and scale across the Army through our six Portfolio Acquisition Executives.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 11:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91692
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111670697.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:37
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
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This work, Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - From The AAE: Transforming Army Acquisition Through The PIT, by Rebecca Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From The AAE: Transforming Army Acquisition Through The Pathway For Innovation And Technology
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