The Army is embracing low-code solutions to rapidly develop and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding, resulting in faster time-to-production, lower costs and greater agility in responding to changing mission requirements. This shift streamlines processes, enhances operational efficiency and improves decision-making capabilities.
Low-code solutions are a modern approach to software development that allows individuals to create applications with minimal or no traditional programming. These platforms use visual interfaces, drag-and-drop components and pre-built templates to simplify application creation. This enables a wider range of people, not just seasoned developers, to build and deploy apps quickly.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 09:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91691
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111670380.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
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This work, Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - CECOM ASIC Leading The Charge In Low-Code Solutions, by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CECOM ASIC Leading The Charge In Low-Code Solutions For The Army
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