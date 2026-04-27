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    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - CECOM ASIC Leading The Charge In Low-Code Solutions

    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - CECOM ASIC Leading The Charge In Low-Code Solutions

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    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Audio by Holly DeCarlo-White 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    The Army is embracing low-code solutions to rapidly develop and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding, resulting in faster time-to-production, lower costs and greater agility in responding to changing mission requirements. This shift streamlines processes, enhances operational efficiency and improves decision-making capabilities.

    Low-code solutions are a modern approach to software development that allows individuals to create applications with minimal or no traditional programming. These platforms use visual interfaces, drag-and-drop components and pre-built templates to simplify application creation. This enables a wider range of people, not just seasoned developers, to build and deploy apps quickly.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 09:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91691
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111670380.mp3
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - CECOM ASIC Leading The Charge In Low-Code Solutions, by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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