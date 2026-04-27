Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - CECOM ASIC Leading The Charge In Low-Code Solutions

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The Army is embracing low-code solutions to rapidly develop and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding, resulting in faster time-to-production, lower costs and greater agility in responding to changing mission requirements. This shift streamlines processes, enhances operational efficiency and improves decision-making capabilities.



Low-code solutions are a modern approach to software development that allows individuals to create applications with minimal or no traditional programming. These platforms use visual interfaces, drag-and-drop components and pre-built templates to simplify application creation. This enables a wider range of people, not just seasoned developers, to build and deploy apps quickly.