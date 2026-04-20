CECOM ASIC Leading The Charge In Low-Code Solutions For The Army

Photo By Wiley Robinson | Members of the CECOM ASIC Center’s low-code solutions team help the Army rapidly develop and deploy applications. From left are team members Stephen Donahue, Brian Simpson, Meghann Johnson, Machon Alston and Brandon Long. (Photo by Scott Hochenberg, CECOM ASIC) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Wiley Robinson | Members of the CECOM ASIC Center’s low-code solutions team help the Army rapidly...... read more read more

by Scott Hochenberg

The Army is embracing low-code solutions to rapidly develop and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding, resulting in faster time-to-production, lower costs and greater agility in responding to changing mission requirements. This shift streamlines processes, enhances operational efficiency and improves decision-making capabilities.

Low-code solutions are a modern approach to software development that allows individuals to create applications with minimal or no traditional programming. These platforms use visual interfaces, drag-and-drop components and pre-built templates to simplify application creation. This enables a wider range of people, not just seasoned developers, to build and deploy apps quickly.

The CECOM ASIC app store offers a centralized online repository for applications. It provides Army personnel with a one-stop shop for mission-critical and business-support software, streamlining access to the latest digital tools and solutions. (Image courtesy of CECOM ASIC)

IMPLEMENTING LOW-CODE SOLUTIONS

The Communications-Electronics Command’s Army Software and Innovation Center (CECOM ASIC) is a leader in using low-code technology to support the Army’s mission. To do this, CECOM ASIC builds solutions on the specific low-code platforms approved by the Army’s chief information officer. Leveraging these approved platforms, CECOM ASIC significantly reduces application maintenance costs and accelerates the deployment of new capabilities.

CECOM ASIC’s work with customer relationship management and workflow automation tools has been pivotal. For example, the team developed a solution to manage mission-critical data and automate key logistical and administrative processes, resulting in improved efficiency and reduced manual data entry errors. This integration enhances the Army’s operational capabilities by ensuring that data is accurate and readily available.

To improve response times and resource allocation, the Family Advocacy Support and Operations Resource (FASOR) system, built on a low-code platform, delivers a fully integrated solution that streamlines key processes. FASOR optimizes workflow and case management by centralizing information for easy access and automating repetitive tasks, including email and notification workflows. The system’s integrated scheduling and calendar features further enhance cross-organizational collaboration, ensuring coordinated and efficient operations.

CECOM ASIC is developing multiple solutions for the U.S. Army Chemical Material Activity and the Aberdeen Proving Ground Office of Acquisition Support, modernizing legacy software with new low-code solutions to manage the deprecation of chemical munitions stock and manage the execution of Army contracts.

A screenshot of the “CAMIN Production” application, developed by CECOM ASIC, showcases a dynamic dashboard for leaders. The platform integrates key information, including announcements and a variety of data visualizations. This is an example of how low-code solutions can unify data sources to provide real-time, scannable insights for improved situational awareness and decision-making. (Image courtesy of CECOM ASIC)

Another significant example of low-code in action is Army Vantage, the Army’s Enterprise Data Platform. Army Vantage unifies disparate Army data sources into a single platform and provides operational, analytical and decision-making capabilities, primarily using low-code tools.

A key use case involved the Army Audit Agency leveraging these tools to develop a data integration and analytics toolkit, providing real-time insights into fraud indicators. This initiative integrated automated data pipelines, artificial intelligence (AI) and data visualization into auditors’ workflows, significantly reducing administrative overhead and enhancing decision-making capabilities for Army senior leaders.

This collaboration was recently highlighted at the Army Data Tech Demo in Washington, from March 17-19, 2026. Personnel from the U.S. Army Audit Agency and CECOM ASIC partnered to present interactive demonstrations of “Army $pends,” the platform born from this initiative.

The demonstrations showcased the platform’s advanced AI integration and fraud-detection modules to senior Army leaders and members of Congress, received positive feedback and underscored the tool’s value in enhancing audit efficiency and financial transparency.

“The integration of low-code solutions into Army Vantage has been a game changer. We have shifted from multi-year projects to delivering secure, mission-focused applications in weeks,” said Kevin Seldomridge, chief of CECOM ASIC’s Data and AI Solutions Division. “This agility allows us to get critical capabilities to Soldiers and Army leadership faster, directly impacting their operational effectiveness.”

Personnel from the U.S. Army Audit Agency and CECOM ASIC presented interactive demonstrations of Army $pends at the Army Data Tech Demo in Washington, March 17-19, 2026. From left are Mary Moor, AI engineer, CECOM ASIC; Benjamin Tillman, branch chief, CECOM ASIC; Scott Anderson, senior data engineer, U.S. Army Audit Agency (USAAA); Bill Gable, acting deputy auditor general for Financial Management Audits, USAAA; and Jason Branch, chief, Data Analytics, USAAA. (Image courtesy of CECOM ASIC)

CONCLUSION

CECOM ASIC is adept in modern software development practices and data-centric design. It builds modular solutions that are both flexible and scalable, enabling them to adapt to the Army’s evolving needs. By working closely with its customers to understand their business processes, mission and software requirements, it employs an agile methodology with regular sprint reviews and customer engagements. CECOM ASIC aligns its development practices with the Army’s direction oncontinuous integration and continuous deploymentand software directives, ensuring its solutions are not only effective but also compliant with the latest standards and best practices.

As a trusted partner in delivering innovative and effective software, CECOM ASIC provides these solutions with the highest standards of technical expertise and compliance with Army directives.

For more information or for an application recommendation, contact CECOM ASIC at mailto:usarmy.apg.cecom.mbx.asic-info@army.mil.

Scott Hochenberg is a senior strategic communications specialist for CECOM ASIC. His career has focused on national security and technology, with previous contributions to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Agency for International Development. He holds an M.Ed. in sport administration from Bowling Green State University and a B.A. in history from The Ohio State University.