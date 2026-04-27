Palmetto Guardian - Episode 182

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In this episode of the Palmetto Guardian, we follow South Carolina National Guard Soldiers as they head to Camp Butner, North Carolina, to compete in the Region III Best Warrior Competition. Representing the state among the best of the best, these competitors are put to the test through events like the ACFT, obstacle course, land navigation, and stress shoots. We hear directly from South Carolina’s Soldiers and leaders about what it takes to prepare, compete, and represent their state at the regional level. From pushing physical limits to building strong camaraderie, this episode gives you an inside look at the dedication, resilience, and pride behind South Carolina’s Best Warriors. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.