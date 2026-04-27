(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 182

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 182

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    In this episode of the Palmetto Guardian, we follow South Carolina National Guard Soldiers as they head to Camp Butner, North Carolina, to compete in the Region III Best Warrior Competition. Representing the state among the best of the best, these competitors are put to the test through events like the ACFT, obstacle course, land navigation, and stress shoots. We hear directly from South Carolina’s Soldiers and leaders about what it takes to prepare, compete, and represent their state at the regional level. From pushing physical limits to building strong camaraderie, this episode gives you an inside look at the dedication, resilience, and pride behind South Carolina’s Best Warriors. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 17:50
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91658
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111668798.mp3
    Length: 00:16:56
    Location: STEM, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 182, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    region III best warrior competition
    South Carolina National
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast
    best warrior competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio