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    AFN Benelux live radio interview with SHAPE Programme Office

    AFN Benelux live radio interview with SHAPE Programme Office

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    BELGIUM

    04.23.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    Elisa Pandolfi, Deputy Director of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Programme Office for the new Supreme Headquarters, is interviewed by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Sandoval, Armed Forces Network Benelux Radio Broadcaster, during a live radio broadcast out of SHAPE Belgium, April 23, 2026. Pandolfi spoke on the primary role of the Programme Office for the new Supreme Headquarters, the core vision guiding this initiative, why the new infrastructure was necessary, how the new Headquarters reflects modern and sustainable ways of working, some critical priorities for the Construction phase and how they plan to continue to ensure transparency with the community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 05:14
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91519
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111658176.mp3
    Length: 00:09:17
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Benelux live radio interview with SHAPE Programme Office, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN BENELUX
    SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe)
    construction
    interview
    Infrastructure & Improvments
    programme office

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