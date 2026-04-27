AFN Benelux live radio interview with SHAPE Programme Office

Elisa Pandolfi, Deputy Director of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Programme Office for the new Supreme Headquarters, is interviewed by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Sandoval, Armed Forces Network Benelux Radio Broadcaster, during a live radio broadcast out of SHAPE Belgium, April 23, 2026. Pandolfi spoke on the primary role of the Programme Office for the new Supreme Headquarters, the core vision guiding this initiative, why the new infrastructure was necessary, how the new Headquarters reflects modern and sustainable ways of working, some critical priorities for the Construction phase and how they plan to continue to ensure transparency with the community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 05:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91519
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111658176.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:17
|Location:
|BE
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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