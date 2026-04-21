A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey Kempton, the operations manager at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni MCCS sponsored event: Royal Tea Party. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 00:31
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91467
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111652541.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Tea Party, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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