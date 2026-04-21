Raven Conversations - WA National Guard Safety Office, with SSG Tom Foose and SGT Mike Cummings

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91426" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Raven Conversations: In this episode of Raven Conversation, we sit down with SSG Tom Foose and SGT Mike Cummings from the WA National Guard Safety Office to talk about what it really takes to keep our service members safe — on and off duty. From real training insights to lessons learned in the field, this conversation highlights teamwork, resilience, and a culture of safety that strengthens our Guard and protects our community.