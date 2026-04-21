Raven Conversations: In this episode of Raven Conversation, we sit down with SSG Tom Foose and SGT Mike Cummings from the WA National Guard Safety Office to talk about what it really takes to keep our service members safe — on and off duty. From real training insights to lessons learned in the field, this conversation highlights teamwork, resilience, and a culture of safety that strengthens our Guard and protects our community.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 10:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91426
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111647267.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:14
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - WA National Guard Safety Office, with SSG Tom Foose and SGT Mike Cummings, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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