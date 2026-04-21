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    Raven Conversations - WA National Guard Safety Office, with SSG Tom Foose and SGT Mike Cummings

    Raven Conversations - WA National Guard Safety Office, with SSG Tom Foose and SGT Mike Cummings

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    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Raven Conversations: In this episode of Raven Conversation, we sit down with SSG Tom Foose and SGT Mike Cummings from the WA National Guard Safety Office to talk about what it really takes to keep our service members safe — on and off duty. From real training insights to lessons learned in the field, this conversation highlights teamwork, resilience, and a culture of safety that strengthens our Guard and protects our community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 10:26
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91426
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111647267.mp3
    Length: 00:42:14
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raven Conversations - WA National Guard Safety Office, with SSG Tom Foose and SGT Mike Cummings, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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