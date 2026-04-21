Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we welcome MSG Sotheara Chum, a member of the Special Operations Detachment - Pacific (SOD-P)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 10:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91425
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111647266.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:33
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - Special Operations Detachment - Pacific (SOD-P), with MSG Sotheara Chum, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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