Raven Conversations - Jungle Operations Training Course, with 2LT Jenner Sapienza

Raven Conversations: Today, we are joined by 2LT Jenner Sapienza, 205th RTI Training Officer. Listen in as he talks about his experiences at the Jungle Operations Training Course.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 10:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91423
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111647241.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:43
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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