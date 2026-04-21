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    Raven Conversations - Swiftwater Rescue Team, with LT Olson from WA Fish & Wildlife and SFC Hiatt

    Raven Conversations - Swiftwater Rescue Team, with LT Olson from WA Fish & Wildlife and SFC Hiatt

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    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Raven Conversations: Today, we are joined by LT Erik Olson from WA Fish & Wildlife and SFC Austin Hiatt, Washington National Guard Operations and Training (G3). Listen in as they talk about the recent flood support and the Washington Swiftwater Rescue Team.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 10:26
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91420
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111647226.mp3
    Length: 00:27:03
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raven Conversations - Swiftwater Rescue Team, with LT Olson from WA Fish & Wildlife and SFC Hiatt, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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