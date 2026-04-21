In this episode of Raven Conversations, we sit down with SGM Maria Lepe, Western Regional Counterdrug Training Center (WRCTC) Operations Sergeant Major. Listen in as she talks about her military journey and how she moved up the ranks from PVT to SGM as a CBRN Specialist.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 10:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91419
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111647221.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:41
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - From PVT to SGM as a CBRN Specialist (74D), with SGM Maria Lepe, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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