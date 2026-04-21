Raven Conversations - From PVT to SGM as a CBRN Specialist (74D), with SGM Maria Lepe

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In this episode of Raven Conversations, we sit down with SGM Maria Lepe, Western Regional Counterdrug Training Center (WRCTC) Operations Sergeant Major. Listen in as she talks about her military journey and how she moved up the ranks from PVT to SGM as a CBRN Specialist.