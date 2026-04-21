Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we welcome MSgt Brandon Smith, Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Flight Chief for the 194th Communications Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 10:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91417
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111647213.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:13
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO), with MSgt Brandon Smith, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.