(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raven Conversations - Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, NGB with SEA John Raines & Karen Raines

    Raven Conversations - Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, NGB with SEA John Raines & Karen Raines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by two very special guests! Make sure you tune in to this episode as SEA John Raines, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau and his spouse Karen Raines talk about their 36 year journey in the Army.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 23:35
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91390
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111641947.mp3
    Length: 00:38:57
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations - Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, NGB with SEA John Raines & Karen Raines, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio