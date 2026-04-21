Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by two very special guests! Make sure you tune in to this episode as SEA John Raines, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau and his spouse Karen Raines talk about their 36 year journey in the Army.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 23:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91390
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111641947.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:57
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, NGB with SEA John Raines & Karen Raines, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.