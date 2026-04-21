Raven Conversations - Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, NGB with SEA John Raines & Karen Raines

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Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by two very special guests! Make sure you tune in to this episode as SEA John Raines, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, National Guard Bureau and his spouse Karen Raines talk about their 36 year journey in the Army.