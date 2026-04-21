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    Raven Conversations - Military Intelligence vs Information Operations, with MAJ Jesse Morgan

    Raven Conversations - Military Intelligence vs Information Operations, with MAJ Jesse Morgan

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    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we welcome MAJ Jesse Morgan from the 156th Information Operations Battalion.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 23:35
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91388
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111641931.mp3
    Length: 00:22:31
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raven Conversations - Military Intelligence vs Information Operations, with MAJ Jesse Morgan, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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