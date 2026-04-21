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    Raven Conversations - Inactive Ready Reserve_ Called Back into Service, with 1SG Dan Massey

    Raven Conversations - Inactive Ready Reserve_ Called Back into Service, with 1SG Dan Massey

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    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by 1SG Dan Massey, who talks about the Inactive Ready Reserve (IRR) and how he was called back into service.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 23:35
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91387
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111641927.mp3
    Length: 00:34:20
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raven Conversations - Inactive Ready Reserve_ Called Back into Service, with 1SG Dan Massey, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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