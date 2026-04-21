Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by 1SG Dan Massey, who talks about the Inactive Ready Reserve (IRR) and how he was called back into service.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 23:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91387
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111641927.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:20
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - Inactive Ready Reserve_ Called Back into Service, with 1SG Dan Massey, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.