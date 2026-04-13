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    Family Guidons - Ep. 7

    Family Guidons - Ep. 7

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    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    In this episode of Family Guidons, we continue our conversation on coping with the stress and anxiety of a loved one's deployment. Joined by guest Lisa Mustard, we delve into the unique challenges military families face, particularly focusing on how to support children during these tough times. We discuss the different needs and emotional responses of kids, emphasizing that parents don’t need to be perfect in managing their own emotions or their children's. Tune in for practical advice and heartfelt insights on fostering security and stability at home while navigating the complexities of deployment. Join us for part two of our series on handling deployment stress and strengthening family bonds.

    00:00 - Intro
    01:13 - Supporting Kids Through Deployment
    02:45 - Communicating with Kids of Different Ages
    05:05 - Handling School and Social Media Exposure
    07:50 - Creative Activities for Kids
    13:55 - Support Resources for Kids
    14:25 - Behavioral Health Specialists and Military OneSource
    19:15 - School Support and Purple Star Districts
    20:54 - Coaches and Extracurricular Activities
    22:17 - Parent Community Support
    23:44 - Supporting Parents of Deployed Service Members
    25:28 - Managing Anxiety and Expectations
    34:28 - Recognizing When to Seek Professional Support
    37:02 - Encouraging Help-Seeking Behavior
    42:49 - Guided Meditation and Relaxation Tools
    43:57 - Additional Resources for Kids and Teens
    44:14 - Final Thoughts and Encouragement
    45:43 - Teaser for Next Episode


    Links:
    Email: familyguidons@gmail.com

    Lisa Mustard: 803-409-9965, Lisa.Mustard@scmd.sc.gov


    South Carolina Army National Guard Behavioral Health Care Line - 866-345-8400

    Military OneSource - www.militaryonesource.mil

    24-HOUR NATIONAL CRISIS LIFELINE - Available for civilians and service members. 1-800-273-8255; Service Members press option #1.

    You may also TEXT 838255 to the Veterans Crisis Line or click https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/ to open up a chat conversation.


    Operation Purple: https://www.militaryfamily.org/state-of-the-military-family-programs/operation-purple/


    Military spouse advocacy network: https://www.militaryspouseadvocacynetwork.org/


    Bloom Military Teen program: https://www.bloommilitaryteens.org/


    Blue Star Mothers of America: https://www.bluestarmothers.org/

    Defining Daily Victories During a Military Deployment: Navigating the Holidays - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH6GukafBcg

    Handling Travel During Deployment of Your Service Member - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62jataTay1g

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 09:03
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91365
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111636048.mp3
    Length: 00:46:21
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Guidons - Ep. 7, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    south carolina national guard
    Military spouces
    military podcast
    family guidons podcast

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