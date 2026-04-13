Family Guidons - Ep. 7

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In this episode of Family Guidons, we continue our conversation on coping with the stress and anxiety of a loved one's deployment. Joined by guest Lisa Mustard, we delve into the unique challenges military families face, particularly focusing on how to support children during these tough times. We discuss the different needs and emotional responses of kids, emphasizing that parents don’t need to be perfect in managing their own emotions or their children's. Tune in for practical advice and heartfelt insights on fostering security and stability at home while navigating the complexities of deployment. Join us for part two of our series on handling deployment stress and strengthening family bonds.



00:00 - Intro

01:13 - Supporting Kids Through Deployment

02:45 - Communicating with Kids of Different Ages

05:05 - Handling School and Social Media Exposure

07:50 - Creative Activities for Kids

13:55 - Support Resources for Kids

14:25 - Behavioral Health Specialists and Military OneSource

19:15 - School Support and Purple Star Districts

20:54 - Coaches and Extracurricular Activities

22:17 - Parent Community Support

23:44 - Supporting Parents of Deployed Service Members

25:28 - Managing Anxiety and Expectations

34:28 - Recognizing When to Seek Professional Support

37:02 - Encouraging Help-Seeking Behavior

42:49 - Guided Meditation and Relaxation Tools

43:57 - Additional Resources for Kids and Teens

44:14 - Final Thoughts and Encouragement

45:43 - Teaser for Next Episode





Links:

Email: familyguidons@gmail.com



Lisa Mustard: 803-409-9965, Lisa.Mustard@scmd.sc.gov





South Carolina Army National Guard Behavioral Health Care Line - 866-345-8400



Military OneSource - www.militaryonesource.mil



24-HOUR NATIONAL CRISIS LIFELINE - Available for civilians and service members. 1-800-273-8255; Service Members press option #1.



You may also TEXT 838255 to the Veterans Crisis Line or click https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/ to open up a chat conversation.





Operation Purple: https://www.militaryfamily.org/state-of-the-military-family-programs/operation-purple/





Military spouse advocacy network: https://www.militaryspouseadvocacynetwork.org/





Bloom Military Teen program: https://www.bloommilitaryteens.org/





Blue Star Mothers of America: https://www.bluestarmothers.org/



Defining Daily Victories During a Military Deployment: Navigating the Holidays - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH6GukafBcg



Handling Travel During Deployment of Your Service Member - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62jataTay1g