Family Guidons - Ep. 7

In this episode of Family Guidons, we continue our conversation on coping with the stress and anxiety of a loved one's deployment. Joined by guest Lisa Mustard, we delve into the unique challenges military families face, particularly focusing on how to support children during these tough times. We discuss the different needs and emotional responses of kids, emphasizing that parents don’t need to be perfect in managing their own emotions or their children's. Tune in for practical advice and heartfelt insights on fostering security and stability at home while navigating the complexities of deployment. Join us for part two of our series on handling deployment stress and strengthening family bonds.
00:00 - Intro
01:13 - Supporting Kids Through Deployment
02:45 - Communicating with Kids of Different Ages
05:05 - Handling School and Social Media Exposure
07:50 - Creative Activities for Kids
13:55 - Support Resources for Kids
14:25 - Behavioral Health Specialists and Military OneSource
19:15 - School Support and Purple Star Districts
20:54 - Coaches and Extracurricular Activities
22:17 - Parent Community Support
23:44 - Supporting Parents of Deployed Service Members
25:28 - Managing Anxiety and Expectations
34:28 - Recognizing When to Seek Professional Support
37:02 - Encouraging Help-Seeking Behavior
42:49 - Guided Meditation and Relaxation Tools
43:57 - Additional Resources for Kids and Teens
44:14 - Final Thoughts and Encouragement
45:43 - Teaser for Next Episode
Links:
Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
Lisa Mustard: 803-409-9965, Lisa.Mustard@scmd.sc.gov
South Carolina Army National Guard Behavioral Health Care Line - 866-345-8400
Military OneSource - www.militaryonesource.mil
24-HOUR NATIONAL CRISIS LIFELINE - Available for civilians and service members. 1-800-273-8255; Service Members press option #1.
You may also TEXT 838255 to the Veterans Crisis Line or click https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/ to open up a chat conversation.
Operation Purple: https://www.militaryfamily.org/state-of-the-military-family-programs/operation-purple/
Military spouse advocacy network: https://www.militaryspouseadvocacynetwork.org/
Bloom Military Teen program: https://www.bloommilitaryteens.org/
Blue Star Mothers of America: https://www.bluestarmothers.org/
Defining Daily Victories During a Military Deployment: Navigating the Holidays - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH6GukafBcg
Handling Travel During Deployment of Your Service Member - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62jataTay1g
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 09:03
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91365
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111636048.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:21
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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