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    Raven Conversations - Life After 44 Years of Service in the Military, with MG Bret Daugherty (Ret.)

    Raven Conversations - Life After 44 Years of Service in the Military, with MG Bret Daugherty (Ret.)

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    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Raven Conversations: We are joined by Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty (Ret.) Join us as he shares the story of his 44 years in the military and what life is like after the National Guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 11:44
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91323
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111633540.mp3
    Length: 00:50:11
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raven Conversations - Life After 44 Years of Service in the Military, with MG Bret Daugherty (Ret.), by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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