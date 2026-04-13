Raven Conversations - Life After 44 Years of Service in the Military, with MG Bret Daugherty (Ret.)

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Raven Conversations: We are joined by Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty (Ret.) Join us as he shares the story of his 44 years in the military and what life is like after the National Guard.