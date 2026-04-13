Raven Conversations: Join us for a fascinating conversation with CW5 Tim Gordon (Ret.), the former Command Chief Warrant Officer for the Washington National Guard!
In this episode, Tim shares his extraordinary journey through the ranks, covering his unique path from commissioned to enlisted to warrant officer. He offers insightful perspectives on the challenges and rewards of his career.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 11:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91322
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111633539.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:41
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - From Commissioned to Enlisted to Warrant, with CW5 Tim Gordon (Ret.), by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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