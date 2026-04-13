Raven Conversations - Social Media Content Creating, with MAJ John Howell

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Raven Conversations: We welcome MAJ John Howell (WA Army National Guard G33) to the show! Find out how MAJ Howell went from working in the Recruiting and Retention Battalion to becoming a content creation powerhouse. Get the backstory on his journey and creative evolution on his channel.