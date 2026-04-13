Raven Conversations - My Journey into Aviation, with CW2 Cruz and WO1 Vasilauskas

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Raven Conversations: Ever wondered what it really takes to pursue a career in aviation and serve with purpose? In our latest Raven Conversations podcast, we sit down with CW2 Cruz & WO1 Vasilauskas as they share their unique journeys into the skies — from their first flights to what keeps them passionate about aviation and service.