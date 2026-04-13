Raven Conversations: Ever wondered what it really takes to pursue a career in aviation and serve with purpose? In our latest Raven Conversations podcast, we sit down with CW2 Cruz & WO1 Vasilauskas as they share their unique journeys into the skies — from their first flights to what keeps them passionate about aviation and service.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 11:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91320
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111633533.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:43
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations - My Journey into Aviation, with CW2 Cruz and WO1 Vasilauskas, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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