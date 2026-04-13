Raven Conversations - Lumenas MindGym, with Brandon Murphy

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Raven Conversations: We are joined by Branden Murphy, Lumena MindGym's Chief Revenue Officer. Listen in as he introduces us to Lumena's MindGym and how it will benefit members of the Washington Military Department.



In this episode, Tim shares his extraordinary journey through the ranks, covering his unique path from commissioned to enlisted to warrant officer. He offers insightful perspectives on the challenges and rewards of his career.